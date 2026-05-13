Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,711 Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,711 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 583.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,231 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.78, for a total value of $1,024,125.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,306,711.98. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total transaction of $466,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,508.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,189 shares of company stock worth $8,048,748. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 2.7%

Plexus stock opened at $264.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $275.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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