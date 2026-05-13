Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout

Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Rallied on Strong Demand from Data Center Construction

Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance.

CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance. Negative Sentiment: CAO Julie Shaeff also sold 1,123 shares at an average price of $2,000.37, reinforcing the short-term headwind from insider selling.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8%

FIX opened at $2,017.30 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,562.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,240.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.04 and a 1-year high of $2,045.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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