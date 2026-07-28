Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 552.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,473 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 318,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $46,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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