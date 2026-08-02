Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stake Lessened by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.74.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.6%

ANET opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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