Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,843 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,290,000 after purchasing an additional 856,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.93%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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