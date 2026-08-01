Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,004 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $440,614,000 after purchasing an additional 807,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 997,223 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $274,625,000 after purchasing an additional 747,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $986.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.5%

STX opened at $856.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $896.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 369.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and guidance: Seagate reported adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion against expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue increased 48.5% year over year, and fiscal Q1 2027 EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.50 exceeded the bullish outlook. Seagate Technology Shares Up After Earnings Beat

Seagate reported adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share versus the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.63 billion against expectations of $3.50 billion. Revenue increased 48.5% year over year, and fiscal Q1 2027 EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.50 exceeded the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI storage demand is the central growth catalyst: Cloud providers and data centers are reserving high-capacity HDDs for AI training data, model outputs and other persistent data. Allocated nearline supply through 2028, expanding Mozaic drives and HAMR technology—supporting capacities of up to 44TB—provide Seagate with unusually strong demand visibility. Seagate HAMR and AI Storage Growth

Cloud providers and data centers are reserving high-capacity HDDs for AI training data, model outputs and other persistent data. Allocated nearline supply through 2028, expanding Mozaic drives and HAMR technology—supporting capacities of up to 44TB—provide Seagate with unusually strong demand visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has strengthened: Zacks upgraded STX to “strong buy,” while Argus and Barclays raised price targets to $900 and $1,250, respectively. Citi, JPMorgan, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Susquehanna and Wells Fargo also issued bullish outlooks, contributing to a consensus “moderate buy” rating. Analysts Raise Seagate Price Targets

Zacks upgraded STX to “strong buy,” while Argus and Barclays raised price targets to $900 and $1,250, respectively. Citi, JPMorgan, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Susquehanna and Wells Fargo also issued bullish outlooks, contributing to a consensus “moderate buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI infrastructure enthusiasm is supporting storage stocks as major technology companies are expected to spend more than $750 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. This improves the industry backdrop but also means STX’s valuation and performance remain sensitive to AI spending expectations.

is supporting storage stocks as major technology companies are expected to spend more than $750 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. This improves the industry backdrop but also means STX’s valuation and performance remain sensitive to AI spending expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk is rising: After a substantial 2026 rally, Seagate trades at a premium earnings multiple. Analysts note that strong execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving less room for delays in HAMR adoption, weaker pricing or any slowdown in data-center demand. Seagate Valuation After Its Rally

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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