Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encore Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $3,388,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,563,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000,000 after acquiring an additional 916,735 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 608,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 351,245 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,778 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $300.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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