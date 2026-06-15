Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $206.85 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666,911 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,276,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.70% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $206,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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