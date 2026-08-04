Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.62 Million Stake in Tiptree Financial Inc. $TIPT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT - Free Report) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Tiptree Financial worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 221.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tiptree Financial by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIPT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tiptree Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $663.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Tiptree Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.22%.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

Tiptree Financial, Inc NASDAQ: TIPT is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tiptree Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tiptree Financial wasn't on the list.

While Tiptree Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here