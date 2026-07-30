Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $24.42 Million Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Caxton Associates LLP grew its position in GE Aerospace by 145.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 6,055 shares of the company's stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 20.5% during the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company's stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 194.4% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,349,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,331 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commercial engine demand remains a key support. Analysts expect a strong engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s equipment, services and aftermarket businesses. The company’s latest quarterly results also showed substantial year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, reinforcing its operating momentum. Woodward, Howmet Likely to Benefit From Strong Engine Market

Analysts expect a strong engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s equipment, services and aftermarket businesses. The company’s latest quarterly results also showed substantial year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, reinforcing its operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Middle East updates highlight product durability and airline relationships. GE Aerospace showcased flight-performance milestones and technology improvements supporting Middle Eastern carriers. While the announcements did not include a major new contract, they provide a favorable signal for the company’s commercial aerospace franchise. GE Aerospace Showcases the Future of Flight

GE Aerospace showcased flight-performance milestones and technology improvements supporting Middle Eastern carriers. While the announcements did not include a major new contract, they provide a favorable signal for the company’s commercial aerospace franchise. Neutral Sentiment: GE’s performance is being compared with other aerospace stocks. A Zacks analysis examines whether GE Aerospace has outperformed or lagged peers such as HEICO this year. The comparison may influence investor positioning, but the report does not identify a new fundamental change at GE. Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging GE Aerospace This Year?

A Zacks analysis examines whether GE Aerospace has outperformed or lagged peers such as HEICO this year. The comparison may influence investor positioning, but the report does not identify a new fundamental change at GE. Negative Sentiment: A senior executive sold a sizable position. SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million, reducing his direct holdings by 28.15%. The sale may create modest sentiment pressure, although he continues to own a significant stake and the transaction does not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. GE Aerospace SVP Sells Stock

SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million, reducing his direct holdings by 28.15%. The sale may create modest sentiment pressure, although he continues to own a significant stake and the transaction does not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. Commentary describes GE Aerospace as a high-quality business with recurring aftermarket revenue, but its premium valuation means execution, demand and guidance must remain strong for further gains. This valuation concern is likely contributing to the weaker trading session. GE Aerospace Slumps: Buy the Dip or Avoid?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $350.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $364.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.42. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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