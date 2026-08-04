Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,808 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 219,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 401.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company's stock.

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Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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