Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $752,516.70. This represents a 14.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. Texas Capital upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $489.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: New $100 million buyback: Skyward authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock, signaling management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and potentially supporting earnings per share by reducing the share count. Skyward outlines $100M buyback authorization as operating EPS rises to $1.30

Skyward authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock, signaling management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and potentially supporting earnings per share by reducing the share count. Positive Sentiment: Operating earnings beat expectations: Second-quarter diluted operating EPS rose to $1.30 from $0.89 a year earlier, exceeding analyst estimates near $1.15-$1.17. Net operating income increased to $59.2 million from $37.5 million, while net income rose to $49.0 million from $38.8 million. Skyward Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter diluted operating EPS rose to $1.30 from $0.89 a year earlier, exceeding analyst estimates near $1.15-$1.17. Net operating income increased to $59.2 million from $37.5 million, while net income rose to $49.0 million from $38.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Premium growth remained strong: Managed premiums increased 18% year over year to approximately $1.06 billion, gross written premiums grew 13% to $740.6 million, and net written premiums jumped 43% to $485.6 million. Fee-generating gross written premiums climbed 29%, supporting the company’s diversified growth strategy. Key metrics from Skyward’s second-quarter results

Managed premiums increased 18% year over year to approximately $1.06 billion, gross written premiums grew 13% to $740.6 million, and net written premiums jumped 43% to $485.6 million. Fee-generating gross written premiums climbed 29%, supporting the company’s diversified growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability improved, though returns were mixed: Second-quarter operating return on equity rose to 19.0% from 17.1% a year earlier, but reported annualized ROE declined to 15.7% from 17.7%. Investors may focus on whether operating momentum can persist.

Second-quarter operating return on equity rose to 19.0% from 17.1% a year earlier, but reported annualized ROE declined to 15.7% from 17.7%. Investors may focus on whether operating momentum can persist. Negative Sentiment: Revenue comparisons are less clear: Reported revenue of approximately $489.5 million was below one published consensus estimate of $706.6 million, despite the earnings beat. The discrepancy may reflect differing insurance-revenue definitions, but it could temper enthusiasm if analysts interpret it as a top-line shortfall. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group earnings details

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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