Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 201,119 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 201,119 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $48,749,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $215.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $293.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s blockchain intellectual property attracted a strategic buyer. Circle is acquiring more than 680 patent families, representing nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, covering blockchain, banking, insurance, enterprise infrastructure and supply-chain applications. The transaction validates IBM’s technology portfolio and could provide proceeds while allowing Circle to expand its USDC stablecoin and payments businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. USDC issuer Circle to acquire nearly 1,000 IBM blockchain patents

Circle is acquiring more than 680 patent families, representing nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, covering blockchain, banking, insurance, enterprise infrastructure and supply-chain applications. The transaction validates IBM’s technology portfolio and could provide proceeds while allowing Circle to expand its USDC stablecoin and payments businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The patent deal appears strategically positive but has limited immediate financial visibility. Coverage highlights IBM’s role in blockchain infrastructure and Circle’s view that the acquisition creates a leading U.S. blockchain patent position. However, IBM did not disclose the purchase price, so investors cannot yet assess the transaction’s near-term earnings or cash-flow impact. Circle Buys IBM’s Blockchain Patents to Boost Payments Network

Coverage highlights IBM’s role in blockchain infrastructure and Circle’s view that the acquisition creates a leading U.S. blockchain patent position. However, IBM did not disclose the purchase price, so investors cannot yet assess the transaction’s near-term earnings or cash-flow impact. Negative Sentiment: Legal and operating concerns continue to weigh on IBM’s investment case. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced an investigation into potential securities-fraud claims following IBM’s recent stock decline and disclosures involving a deal shortfall and slower product momentum. The investigation is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing, but it adds headline and litigation risk. IBM Investigation: BFA Law Reviews Potential Securities Fraud Claims

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced an investigation into potential securities-fraud claims following IBM’s recent stock decline and disclosures involving a deal shortfall and slower product momentum. The investigation is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing, but it adds headline and litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary remains a key overhang. IBM’s latest quarter matched adjusted EPS expectations but revenue came in below consensus, while management acknowledged execution problems and a slowdown in products. Reports also point to customers directing more AI budgets toward hardware, raising questions about IBM’s ability to capture growth from enterprise AI spending. IBM Survived One AI Scare in February. This One Might Be Different.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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