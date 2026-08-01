Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 56,515 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,923 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 56,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of CommVault Systems worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $198.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 88.75% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here