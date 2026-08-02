Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,647 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.86% of Marcus worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

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Marcus Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:MCS opened at $28.96 on Friday. Marcus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marcus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut shares of Marcus from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Trending Headlines about Marcus

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marcus reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of $0.51 per share , up from $0.23 a year earlier and well above the $0.35 consensus estimate. Revenue of $231.74 million also exceeded expectations of $217.72 million, indicating strong operating momentum across the company. Marcus Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Marcus reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of , up from $0.23 a year earlier and well above the $0.35 consensus estimate. Revenue of also exceeded expectations of $217.72 million, indicating strong operating momentum across the company. Positive Sentiment: Management said both Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong attendance and admission-revenue growth, supported by a “sizzling” box office, helped drive the stock to a multi-year high. Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management said both Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries. Strong attendance and admission-revenue growth, supported by a “sizzling” box office, helped drive the stock to a multi-year high. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $23 to $34 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, while Benchmark lifted its target from $22 to $33 with a “buy” rating. The revisions reflect increased confidence following the earnings beat and current industry trends. Analyst Price-Target Revisions

Wedbush raised its price target from $23 to and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, while Benchmark lifted its target from $22 to with a “buy” rating. The revisions reflect increased confidence following the earnings beat and current industry trends. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks screen identified Marcus as a company with rising cash flows, suggesting improving financial flexibility to withstand uncertainty and fund future growth. Stocks With Rising Cash Flows

A Zacks screen identified Marcus as a company with rising cash flows, suggesting improving financial flexibility to withstand uncertainty and fund future growth. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley maintained a “neutral” rating but raised its price target from $27 to $29, implying limited additional upside at the current quotation. Marcus also trades at a relatively high price-to-earnings ratio, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in box-office or hotel trends. B. Riley Rating Update

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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