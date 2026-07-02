Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,646 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,857 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,403,934. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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