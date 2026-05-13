Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 43,732 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $299.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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