Ascentis Independent Advisors Acquires 23,068 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,962 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. President Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here