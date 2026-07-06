Ascentis Independent Advisors Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 150.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,599,676,000 after acquiring an additional 531,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,863,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $725,144,000 after acquiring an additional 192,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.77.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

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