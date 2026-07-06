Ascentis Independent Advisors Has $10.56 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Ascentis Independent Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $393.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day moving average of $411.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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