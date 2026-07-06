Ascentis Independent Advisors Raises Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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