ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Regents of The University of California's 3rd Largest Position

Regents of The University of California decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 75,677 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 15.4% of Regents of The University of California's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.09% of ASML worth $463,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Erste Group raises ASML earnings estimates

Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. ASML receives a Strong Buy rating

ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Semiconductor ETFs draw investor cash

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. ASML analyst consensus rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. Negative Sentiment: A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. China competition and ASML’s risks

A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One comparison with Taiwan Semiconductor concluded that TSMC currently offers a stronger valuation, price performance and analyst-sentiment profile, potentially limiting near-term enthusiasm for ASML. ASML versus TSMC comparison

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,629.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,762.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,537.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.62%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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