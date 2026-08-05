ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in ASML were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ASML by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $379,368,000 after acquiring an additional 198,505 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $822,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $716,790,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,711.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,763.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,545.51. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $684.24 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

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