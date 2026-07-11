ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $30,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 117.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 32.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,797.32. 1,216,618 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,671. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,705.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,475.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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