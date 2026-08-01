Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 94,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Atmos Energy worth $93,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $173.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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