Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,914 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Rollins were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,547 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,218 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,036 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in Rollins by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 14,606 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $53.39 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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