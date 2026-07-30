AT&T Inc. $T Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,449,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.80% of AT&T worth $3,629,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its approximately $23 billion acquisition of EchoStar’s wireless spectrum licenses. The deal adds about 50 MHz of nationwide capacity—including 30 MHz of 3.45 GHz mid-band and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—strengthening AT&T’s 5G coverage and capacity across more than 400 U.S. markets. AT&T closes $23 billion deal to acquire spectrum from EchoStar

AT&T completed its approximately $23 billion acquisition of EchoStar’s wireless spectrum licenses. The deal adds about 50 MHz of nationwide capacity—including 30 MHz of 3.45 GHz mid-band and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—strengthening AT&T’s 5G coverage and capacity across more than 400 U.S. markets. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s Internet Air 5G home-internet service reached 2 million subscribers, adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of subscribers also use AT&T wireless service, supporting customer bundling, retention and potential revenue growth. AT&T Internet Air Doubles Subscribers in Almost Half the Time

AT&T’s Internet Air 5G home-internet service reached 2 million subscribers, adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of subscribers also use AT&T wireless service, supporting customer bundling, retention and potential revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s expanded partnership with D-Wave reportedly reduced a network-optimization task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds, highlighting potential efficiency gains from quantum computing. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Shows Quantum Computing Is Moving Beyond Theory

AT&T’s expanded partnership with D-Wave reportedly reduced a network-optimization task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds, highlighting potential efficiency gains from quantum computing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $2.33 from $2.32, close to the $2.34 consensus. AT&T also recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, although revenue came in slightly below forecasts.

Analysts remain broadly constructive: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $2.33 from $2.32, close to the $2.34 consensus. AT&T also recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, although revenue came in slightly below forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The $23 billion spectrum commitment creates significant upfront spending and may pressure leverage or free cash flow before the additional network capacity produces returns. Investors appear to be balancing that risk against AT&T’s relatively low valuation and the company’s reiterated financial outlook.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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