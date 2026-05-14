AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 375.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,419 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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