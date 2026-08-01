Avidity Partners Management LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 17.4% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,774,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Abivax by 2,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,606 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abivax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 3,178,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abivax by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,994 shares of the company's stock worth $425,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Abivax by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company's stock worth $256,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABVX shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Abivax

Abivax Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $148.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

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