Aviva PLC Has $137.36 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Aviva PLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,665 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $137,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,065 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 114,846 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $24,935,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Up 5.8%

Boeing stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $222.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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