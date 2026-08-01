Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,890 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,890 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.1% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $675,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,619 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,646,733 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $560,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,879 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $119,663,000 after purchasing an additional 300,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,339 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $376.22.

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Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $327.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Key Headlines Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 earnings report

HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share versus the $3.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, above expectations of $3.15 billion. Positive Sentiment: Shipbuilding demand and backlog strengthened the outlook. Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. HII Q2 earnings surpass estimates

Higher ship volumes supported quarterly growth, while new awards lifted backlog to approximately $57.3 billion. Management also forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: A major submarine-contract opportunity adds long-term visibility. Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Huntington Ingalls awarded Navy submarine contracts

Newport News Shipbuilding, HII’s division, is expected to play a large role in $76.6 billion of U.S. Navy submarine contracts, reinforcing the company’s strategic importance and future workload. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive. Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price.

Citigroup raised its price target from $349 to $379 and assigned a “buy” rating, while Wolfe Research upgraded HII to “outperform” with a $364 target. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move.

HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary cautioned that operational improvements may not translate into rapid growth, highlighting execution and capacity constraints as risks despite the stronger backlog and contract pipeline. Huntington Ingalls operations and growth analysis

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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