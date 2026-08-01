Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,271 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Quanta Services comprises about 3.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,134 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.24, versus consensus estimates near $3.30, while revenue reached $9.56 billion compared with expectations of approximately $8.6 billion. Revenue increased 41.1% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future growth. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Quanta Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Backlog Strength

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion in remaining performance obligations. Management cited broad infrastructure demand, electric-sector strength and acquisitions as key growth drivers. Operating cash flow was a record $1.1 billion, with free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Quanta raised its 2026 financial expectations across metrics. The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Record Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now projects revenue of $39.3 billion to $39.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $16.45 to $16.95, both well above prior consensus expectations. The higher outlook signals management’s confidence that strong demand and execution will continue. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded PWR to “buy” from “neutral” and assigned an $800 price target. The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. The Fly Analyst Update

The upgrade adds further positive momentum following the earnings report and reflects greater confidence in Quanta’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 90, PWR’s stock price already reflects substantial growth expectations. Any slowdown in infrastructure demand, execution problems or disappointment with future guidance could increase volatility.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:PWR opened at $667.83 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Quanta Services from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $645.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $748.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $752.78.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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