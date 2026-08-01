Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,566 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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