Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,774 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Key Enterprise Products Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per unit versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion, well above the $13.69 billion forecast and up 60.8% year over year. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% to $1.84 billion. Enterprise Products Partners Q2 earnings report

EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per unit versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion, well above the $13.69 billion forecast and up 60.8% year over year. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance supports cash flow: Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of the quarterly distribution. Pipeline volumes rose 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of the quarterly distribution. Pipeline volumes rose 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: Growth and income remain central to the investment case: The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, payable August 14, and outlined a roughly $3 billion 2027 capital plan. Planned projects include a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Midstream peers are also increasing payouts, reinforcing sector-wide income appeal. EPD Q2 earnings call highlights

The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, payable August 14, and outlined a roughly $3 billion 2027 capital plan. Planned projects include a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Midstream peers are also increasing payouts, reinforcing sector-wide income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: EPD’s roughly 5.6% yield and long history of distribution growth continue to attract income-focused investors. However, the July 31 ex-dividend date may create temporary trading effects as the distribution is reflected in the unit price. EPD dividend analysis

EPD’s roughly 5.6% yield and long history of distribution growth continue to attract income-focused investors. However, the July 31 ex-dividend date may create temporary trading effects as the distribution is reflected in the unit price. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate reductions add pressure: US Capital Advisors lowered its EPS forecasts for Q3 and Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028. Its FY2026 estimate fell to $2.88 from $2.94, while FY2028 declined to $3.29 from $3.43, signaling some concern about longer-term earnings growth despite the latest beat.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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