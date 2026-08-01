Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Energy Transfer logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,901 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,423,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,382,573,000 after buying an additional 6,192,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,675,828 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $637,764,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,956,358 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $597,458,000 after buying an additional 1,656,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is 112.50%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Energy Transfer Right Now?

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines