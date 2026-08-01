Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here