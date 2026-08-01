Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $298,082,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $252,972,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,158,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $132.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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