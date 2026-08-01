Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,680 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 901,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 831.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,405,000 after buying an additional 658,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after buying an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,732 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 527,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: General Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, exceeding estimates of $3.96 and $13.52 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, while management highlighted broad-based strength, record backlog and solid cash generation. General Dynamics Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

General Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, exceeding estimates of $3.96 and $13.52 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 8.1% year over year, while management highlighted broad-based strength, record backlog and solid cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Largest catalyst is the submarine award: General Dynamics Electric Boat received $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class submarines and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus infrastructure support. The $76.6 billion award strengthens long-term visibility and backlog, although the contract value will be recognized over many years. General Dynamics Electric Boat Submarine Award

General Dynamics Electric Boat received $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class submarines and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus infrastructure support. The $76.6 billion award strengthens long-term visibility and backlog, although the contract value will be recognized over many years. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $465 and maintained an overweight rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $455 with a positive rating, and BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $430 with an outperform rating. These revisions reflect confidence in GD’s backlog and defense demand.

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $465 and maintained an overweight rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $455 with a positive rating, and BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $430 with an outperform rating. These revisions reflect confidence in GD’s backlog and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: Growth profile remains attractive: Zacks cited General Dynamics’ earnings growth, improving business momentum and favorable growth characteristics, while the company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $16.80–$16.90 per share. Why General Dynamics Is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks cited General Dynamics’ earnings growth, improving business momentum and favorable growth characteristics, while the company maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of approximately $16.80–$16.90 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is increasingly debated: Some research indicates the shares could remain below estimated intrinsic value, while other analysts argue that the strong defense outlook is already reflected in the stock’s elevated valuation after its substantial multiyear gains.

Some research indicates the shares could remain below estimated intrinsic value, while other analysts argue that the strong defense outlook is already reflected in the stock’s elevated valuation after its substantial multiyear gains. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: Analysts have cited supply-chain and margin pressures, limited visibility into future U.S. defense spending and potential execution challenges associated with the large submarine program. Several reports maintain neutral or downgrade views despite the strong fundamentals.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $384.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $306.03 and a 12 month high of $400.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 38.80%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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