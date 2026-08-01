Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,676.10. This trade represents a 61.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,493 shares of company stock worth $10,537,510. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Wall Street Zen cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade supports the rally. Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and branded-product momentum lifted sentiment. Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Teva Lifts Sales View as Brand-Name Business Gains Traction

Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY delivered record sales. Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Teva Lifts UZEDY Outlook After Record Sales and New FDA Progress

Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations, but profitability did not. Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Teva Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2026 Revenue View Raised, Stock Rises

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put-option activity signals hedging or bearish speculation. Investors acquired 27,659 put options, roughly 168% above typical volume. This does not prove a decline is imminent, but it suggests increased demand for downside protection after the stock’s strong recent run.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TEVA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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