Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,572 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $921,435,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,125 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,312,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven optical growth is supporting the rebound. Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Why Corning Incorporated Stock Is Up Today

Second-quarter core sales rose 17% year over year to $4.74 billion, while core EPS increased 30% to $0.78. Optical Communications sales jumped 32% to $2.07 billion, helped by enterprise-network demand tied to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Multiyear partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA, along with Corning’s $10 billion photonics ambition, are reinforcing the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management’s near-term outlook remains healthy. Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Corning Rides AI Data Center Growth as Optical Demand Accelerates

Corning guided for third-quarter core sales of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion and core EPS of $0.85 to $0.89. Stronger cash flow, rising earnings estimates and expectations for accelerating growth under the extended Springboard plan are supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Solar and photonics expansion remain execution-dependent. Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Corning Growth Outlook Hinges on AI Optics and Solar Profitability

Investors are watching whether Corning can convert rapidly rising solar sales into sustainable profitability while also funding U.S. expansion and meeting its ambitious photonics targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism remain risks. After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Is GLW Stock Attractive After Its AI Rally and Earnings Momentum?

After its AI-led rally, GLW trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution mistakes. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citigroup issued cautious views, while the earlier selloff reflected concerns that third-quarter guidance implied slower growth against difficult comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a sentiment headwind. Company insiders reportedly made 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by CEO Wendell Weeks and other senior executives.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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