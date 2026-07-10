Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of MTSI opened at $317.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.00.

View Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,422,435.72. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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