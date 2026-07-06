Baer Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,279 Intel Corporation $INTC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,279 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $120.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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