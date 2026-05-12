Bailard Inc. Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 895.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,046 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 223,119 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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