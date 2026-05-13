Bailard Inc. Purchases 18,653 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 392.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,404 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 30,741 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here