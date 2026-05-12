Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,691 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,707,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $722,247,000 after purchasing an additional 424,388 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $285,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $645,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

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Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total value of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,185 shares in the company, valued at $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,721 shares of company stock valued at $55,750,453 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4%

BLK stock opened at $1,080.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,006.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,056.08. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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