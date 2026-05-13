Balentine LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.58 and a 12 month high of $398.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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