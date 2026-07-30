Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,049,602 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.71% of International Business Machines worth $3,893,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Investors Feared

IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. Positive Sentiment: A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Is IBM Quietly Turning QRadar Into the Core of Its AI Security Investment Story?

A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. IBM Study: One in Four Malicious Breaches are AI-Enabled

IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Circle Acquires IBM’s Entire Blockchain Patent Portfolio

IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum.

Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to IBM’s disclosures about new business deals and the IBM Z outlook. These announcements are allegations, not findings, but add headline and litigation risk after the sharp selloff. IBM Securities Fraud Investigation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $226.64 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.19 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $258.62. The company has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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