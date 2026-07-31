Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 19,051 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of ASML worth $2,060,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $4,355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,236.4% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Trading Up 6.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,651.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $649.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,762.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,537.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s technological lead, particularly its monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, is expected to remain intact. Analysts also believe China’s domestically developed deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment will have limited impact in the coming years. ASML’s plan to expand advanced DUV capacity by approximately 30% further supports its competitive position. ASML Stock Rebounds as China Threat Looks Less Immediate

ASML’s technological lead, particularly its monopoly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, is expected to remain intact. Analysts also believe China’s domestically developed deep ultraviolet (DUV) equipment will have limited impact in the coming years. ASML’s plan to expand advanced DUV capacity by approximately 30% further supports its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while continued artificial-intelligence chip demand is expected to support spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ASML Given Consensus Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while continued artificial-intelligence chip demand is expected to support spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing a major support zone following its recent advance. Holding that level could allow the broader bullish trend to resume, while a breakdown could signal a deeper correction. ASML Price Forecast and Support Test

Technical analysts say ASML is testing a major support zone following its recent advance. Holding that level could allow the broader bullish trend to resume, while a breakdown could signal a deeper correction. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein describes the current market as driven heavily by investor sentiment, meaning even strong earnings or guidance may not consistently determine stock performance. ASML is listed among his preferred stocks, but the commentary highlights elevated market volatility. ASML, Lam Research, and Other Stocks to Buy

Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein describes the current market as driven heavily by investor sentiment, meaning even strong earnings or guidance may not consistently determine stock performance. ASML is listed among his preferred stocks, but the commentary highlights elevated market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong long-term gains and AI-related demand, analysts question whether ASML’s valuation already reflects much of that growth. Taiwan Semiconductor currently offers a more attractive valuation, stronger price momentum and better analyst sentiment. ASML Versus Taiwan Semiconductor

Despite strong long-term gains and AI-related demand, analysts question whether ASML’s valuation already reflects much of that growth. Taiwan Semiconductor currently offers a more attractive valuation, stronger price momentum and better analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: ASML has recently pulled back substantially, and valuation analysis continues to look cautious after its large one-year rally. China revenue is also expected to decline, leaving investors focused on whether AI optimism and future equipment demand are already priced into the shares. ASML Looks Fully Valued After a Pullback

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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