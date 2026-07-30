Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874,152 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 522,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.20% of Progressive worth $2,552,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 700.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company.

The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.”

Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.” Neutral Sentiment: Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size.

Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst.

Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Progressive insiders reported significant selling. CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares for about $7.94 million; Karen Bailo sold 8,452 shares; CIO Jonathan Bauer sold 2,242 shares; John Jo Murphy sold 8,124 shares; and CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares for about $770,000. The sales reduce individual holdings by approximately 6.7% to 20.7% and could create a cautious near-term signal, even though they were planned in advance. Progressive CFO insider-sale filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Progressive from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.11.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $769,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,370,900. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,797,824.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,743.08. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,885 shares of company stock worth $15,880,459. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $189.20 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.02.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here