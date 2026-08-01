Bank of America Corp DE Has $769.77 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,866 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 216,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.83% of Waste Management worth $769,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets. Barclays increased its target from $270 to $277 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $252 to $261 and reiterated Buy. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce the bullish case for WM. Barclays and Stifel analyst actions

Barclays increased its target from $270 to $277 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $252 to $261 and reiterated Buy. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce the bullish case for WM. Positive Sentiment: RBC also lifted its price target from $240 to $244, citing a more favorable valuation outlook, although it retained a Sector Perform rating. RBC raises Waste Management price target

from $240 to $244, citing a more favorable valuation outlook, although it retained a Sector Perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter profitability was better than expected. WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above the $1.98 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion. Management highlighted margin expansion, technology investments and progress integrating its healthcare-services operations. WM Q2 earnings call highlights

WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above the $1.98 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion. Management highlighted margin expansion, technology investments and progress integrating its healthcare-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank maintained its Hold rating. The decision suggests analysts see balanced upside and downside risks following the earnings report. Scotiabank maintains Hold rating

The decision suggests analysts see balanced upside and downside risks following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Revenue expectations and operating volumes remain concerns. WM’s full-year revenue outlook of approximately $26.38 billion was slightly below analysts’ expectations, and softer collection volumes could offset margin gains and integration benefits. WM Q2 business review

WM’s full-year revenue outlook of approximately $26.38 billion was slightly below analysts’ expectations, and softer collection volumes could offset margin gains and integration benefits. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group issued a bearish FY2026 earnings forecast, adding a cautious counterpoint to the more optimistic target increases from other firms. Erste Group bearish forecast

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 53.54%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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